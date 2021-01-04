See All Neurosurgeons in Lebanon, PA
Dr. Christopher Kager, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (49)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Kager, MD

Dr. Christopher Kager, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lebanon, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Kager works at Penn Medicine Lghp Urgent Care Lebanon in Lebanon, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kager's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penn Medicine Lghp Urgent Care Lebanon
    1701 Cornwall Rd Ste 101, Lebanon, PA 17042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 454-0061
  2. 2
    Lgmg Center for Spine Care
    1671 Crooked Oak Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 569-5331
  3. 3
    Albert A. Alley Ltd.
    1510 CORNWALL RD, Lebanon, PA 17042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 454-0061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Jan 04, 2021
    Dr Kager has successfully treated several members of our extended family. We trust him completely.
    About Dr. Christopher Kager, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205822103
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Neurosurgery
