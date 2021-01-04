Dr. Christopher Kager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kager, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kager, MD
Dr. Christopher Kager, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lebanon, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Kager's Office Locations
Penn Medicine Lghp Urgent Care Lebanon1701 Cornwall Rd Ste 101, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 454-0061
Lgmg Center for Spine Care1671 Crooked Oak Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 569-5331
Albert A. Alley Ltd.1510 CORNWALL RD, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 454-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kager has successfully treated several members of our extended family. We trust him completely.
About Dr. Christopher Kager, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205822103
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kager has seen patients for Laminoforaminotomy, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kager.
