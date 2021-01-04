Overview of Dr. Christopher Kager, MD

Dr. Christopher Kager, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lebanon, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Kager works at Penn Medicine Lghp Urgent Care Lebanon in Lebanon, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Laminoforaminotomy, Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.