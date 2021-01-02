Overview of Dr. Christopher Kane, MD

Dr. Christopher Kane, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kane works at Regents of the University of California in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.