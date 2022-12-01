Overview of Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD

Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kardasis works at Dr. Christopher T. Kardasis Office in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Hazel Crest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.