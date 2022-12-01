Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kardasis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kardasis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Christopher T. Kardasis Office3300 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 499-9494Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Dr. Christopher T. Kardasis Office17850 Kedzie Ave Ste 1200, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Directions (708) 799-3720
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
At my first appointment Dr. Kardasis was most informative, answered all my questions, made me feel at ease with the idea of cataract surgery. His skill I believe is extraordinary and bedside manner is exceptional. My second surgery was no different than the first - he was attentive before and after surgery, again quite informative, calming and reassuring. Follow up visits proved that any and all of my concerns were addressed, answered and cared for. I would not hesitate to recommend him for any and all eye care!
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Kresge Eye Institute
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Loyola
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kardasis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kardasis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kardasis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kardasis speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Kardasis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kardasis.
