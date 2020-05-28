Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katcherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD
Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.
Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (562) 598-1311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Christopher Katcherian, MD Surgery of the Hand & Wrist4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 536-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- South Coast Global Medical Center
There are not enough Kind words To say how fortunate I was to find Dr. Katcherian . He explained every step of the way throughout the process which made me have confidence that the outcome was going to be great. AND IT WAS !!!!! I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs hand and wrist surgery. ??
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Lenox Hill Hosp New York
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- New York Medical College
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
