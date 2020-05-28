Overview of Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD

Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Katcherian works at FOUNTAIN VALLEY REGIONAL HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.