Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD

Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Katcherian works at FOUNTAIN VALLEY REGIONAL HOSPITAL & MEDICAL CENTER in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Katcherian's Office Locations

    Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
    17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-1311
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Christopher Katcherian, MD Surgery of the Hand & Wrist
    4902 Irvine Center Dr Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 536-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anaheim Global Medical Center
  • Chapman Global Medical Center
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Huntington Beach Hospital
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2020
    There are not enough Kind words To say how fortunate I was to find Dr. Katcherian . He explained every step of the way throughout the process which made me have confidence that the outcome was going to be great. AND IT WAS !!!!! I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs hand and wrist surgery. ??
    About Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316106685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hosp New York
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Katcherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katcherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katcherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katcherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katcherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katcherian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katcherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katcherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

