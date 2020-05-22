Dr. Christopher Kavolus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavolus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kavolus, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kavolus, MD
Dr. Christopher Kavolus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Self Regional Healthcare and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Kavolus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kavolus' Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
-
2
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Self Regional Healthcare
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavolus?
I have been treated by Dr. Kavolus for arthritis of the knees including cortisone and gel shots and referrals to PT. He is compassionate and listens well. He performed full knee replacement surgery on my right knee last year. I have been very pleased with the outcome including the minimal scarring.
About Dr. Christopher Kavolus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427015155
Education & Certifications
- Center For Hip and Knee Surgery
- University Ky College Med
- University Of Kentucky
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavolus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavolus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavolus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavolus works at
Dr. Kavolus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavolus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavolus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavolus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavolus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavolus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.