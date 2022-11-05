Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD
Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with Carilion Health System
Dr. Keeley works at
Dr. Keeley's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health1900 Electric Rd Ste 1020, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3650
LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane1 Arh Ln 300, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 675-4346
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Love, love, LOVE Dr. Keeley!! Feels like I'm talking to my own family & there's nothing like being able to feel so comfortable when someone is taking care of you AND your unborn child!! ??
About Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD
- Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System
