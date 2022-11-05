See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salem, VA
Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD

Gynecology
4.9 (82)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD

Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with Carilion Health System

Dr. Keeley works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health in Salem, VA with other offices in Low Moor, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Keeley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Women's Health
    1900 Electric Rd Ste 1020, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3650
  2. 2
    LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane
    1 Arh Ln 300, Low Moor, VA 24457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Keeley?

    Nov 05, 2022
    Love, love, LOVE Dr. Keeley!! Feels like I'm talking to my own family & there's nothing like being able to feel so comfortable when someone is taking care of you AND your unborn child!! ??
    Britney — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Keeley to family and friends

    Dr. Keeley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Keeley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417914821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carilion Health System
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keeley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keeley has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Keeley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.