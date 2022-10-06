Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Kellner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai West.
Cerebrovascular Center1450 Madison Avenue Klingenstein Ctr # 1, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave # 10G, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Elderplan
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health First Health Plans
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Oscar Health
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
On December 29, 2021, my daughter had a massive hemmoraghic stroke from an AVM and needed a craniotomy. We had the amazing fortune to have Dr. Kellner operate on her and later, replace her missing skull with a prosthetic. Everything went perfectly both times. But beyond his impressive technical skills, Dr. Kellner is the warmest, kindest and most comforting person. He was never too busy to return a text from a frantic mother, show a genuine interest in my daugher's recovery, explain images and information in a detailed and accessible way and give us his honest opinion. We will forever be grateful and he will always be in our hearts.
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1457504490
- Mount Sinai Hospital In New York City
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai West
