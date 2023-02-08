Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD
Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Urology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 11, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 744-1503
-
2
NYU Urology Associates, New York, NY150 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 825-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Really good first impression. I’m a difficult case with side effects from cyberknife. I’m very hopeful he can help me
About Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1366436081
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelly speaks Italian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.