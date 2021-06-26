See All Plastic Surgeons in South Jordan, UT
Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (14)
Map Pin Small South Jordan, UT
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD

Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.

Dr. Kelly works at Revivology in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Revivology
    Revivology
11464 S Parkway Plaza Dr Ste 300, South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 987-8653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Yes I had my surgery done by him and in my view he did a fantastic job.
    — Jun 26, 2021
    Dr. Kelly's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Kelly

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720122583
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Craniofacial Institute, Ian T. Jackson, M.D.
    Residency
    • Detroit Med Ctr Wayne State U
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

