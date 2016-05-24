Overview

Dr. Christopher Kennedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kennedy works at Wellmont CVA Heart Institute in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.