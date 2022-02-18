Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keroack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD
Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine Boston Ma and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Dr. Keroack works at
Dr. Keroack's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Associates2 Medical Center Dr Ste 202, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 205-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keroak makes time to truly listen to his patients. No one is rushed from his office wishing they could have asked just one more question. Dr. Keroak doesn’t give up on his patients. If a treatment doesn’t work for you he will search out and present another treatment option. I truly value his insight and his dedication to his patients.
About Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1841230125
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center Springfield
- Tufts University School Of Medicine Boston Ma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keroack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keroack accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keroack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keroack works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Keroack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keroack.
