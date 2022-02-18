See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Springfield, MA
Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD

Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine Boston Ma and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Keroack works at The New England Center For Functional Medicine in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keroack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates
    2 Medical Center Dr Ste 202, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 205-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Obesity
Malaise and Fatigue
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Keroak makes time to truly listen to his patients. No one is rushed from his office wishing they could have asked just one more question. Dr. Keroak doesn’t give up on his patients. If a treatment doesn’t work for you he will search out and present another treatment option. I truly value his insight and his dedication to his patients.
    Marsha — Feb 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841230125
    Education & Certifications

    • Baystate Med Center Springfield
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine Boston Ma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Keroack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keroack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keroack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keroack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keroack works at The New England Center For Functional Medicine in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Keroack’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Keroack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keroack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keroack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keroack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

