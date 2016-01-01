Dr. Kerrigan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Kerrigan, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kerrigan, MD
Dr. Christopher Kerrigan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Kerrigan's Office Locations
Community Memorial Health Systems120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6353
Billings Clinic2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500
Community Memorial Hospital147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 667-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Kerrigan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1508253634
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerrigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
