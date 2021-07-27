See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small North Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD

Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Kestner works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kestner's Office Locations

    Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care
    9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 931-4849
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Ankle Fracture
Joint Pain

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Kestner has been my ortho for several years. His bedside manner is one you would expect from an old country doctor rather than a younger person. He takes his time, listens, and answers unexplainable questions. His nurse, Larry, is right up there at the top when it comes to patience. I highly recommend SC Sports medicine.
    Linda Beach — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912147083
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University - Durham NC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University - Philadelphia PA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University - Philadelphia PA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kestner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kestner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kestner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kestner works at SC Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kestner’s profile.

    Dr. Kestner has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kestner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kestner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kestner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kestner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kestner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

