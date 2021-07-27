Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kestner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD
Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care9100 Medcom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 931-4849Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kestner has been my ortho for several years. His bedside manner is one you would expect from an old country doctor rather than a younger person. He takes his time, listens, and answers unexplainable questions. His nurse, Larry, is right up there at the top when it comes to patience. I highly recommend SC Sports medicine.
About Dr. Christopher Kestner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Duke University - Durham NC
- Temple University - Philadelphia PA
- Temple University - Philadelphia PA
- Jefferson Medical College - Philadelphia PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
