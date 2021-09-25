Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorsandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD
Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Khorsandi's Office Locations
Dr. Khorsandi's Office Locations
Beverly Hills Office9615 Brighton Way Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 622-9694
VIP Plastic Surgery2779 Sunridge Heights Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 508-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Khorsandi for various procedures since 2016 and he is the most knowledgeable, skillful and trustworthy plastic surgeons in Nevada. He truly cares about his patients and their well-being. Dr. Khorsandi's staff is also very attentive and helpful. Thank you Dr. Khorsandi, you rock! Deborah V.
About Dr. Christopher Khorsandi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
- Cleveland Clinic
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khorsandi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khorsandi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khorsandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khorsandi works at
Dr. Khorsandi speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Khorsandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khorsandi.
