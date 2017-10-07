Dr. Christopher Killingsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killingsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Killingsworth, MD
Dr. Christopher Killingsworth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Atlanta Plastic Surgery4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 240, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr Killingsworth. I chose him to perform a breast augmentation procedure and had a great experience. He listened carefully to what I wanted and took the time to review different options. He was also very attentive to detail during the procedure and it showed in the results. After the procedure the staff was quick to answer questions about some concerns I had about the healing process. I really felt like he and his staff cared about making sure I was comfortable and satisfied.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922212711
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Uab Hospital
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ
- Plastic Surgery
