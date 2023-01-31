Overview

Dr. Christopher Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Carilion Clinic Family Medicine - Southeast in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.