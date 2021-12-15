Dr. Christopher Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montgomery General Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Center For Pain Relief400 Court St Ste 100, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 347-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Montgomery General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel fortunate to have Dr. Kim as my physician. I drive from Beckley for my injections, and it is well worth it. My only thing I’d like to change would be I wish I could see him more often instead of different PA’s. They are all excellent professionals, but it’s just not the same as talking with your doctor.
