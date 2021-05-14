Dr. Christopher King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher King, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Northeast Indiana Urology PC2512 E DuPont Rd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Internal Medicine Associates610 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 436-6667
Northeast Indiana Urology PC1316 E 7th St, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 436-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- MDwise
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent service. I like the way he treated me pre and post surgery. Kept working with me with my issue until we both were satisfied. Recommend him wholeheartedly
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.