Dr. Christopher Kleck, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kleck, MD
Dr. Christopher Kleck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Kleck's Office Locations
University of Colorado Hospital Authority12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-1980
- 2 12631 E 17th Ave Rm L15-4505, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kleck?
I am recovering quite well from a highly needed serious spinal surgery. I highly recommend discussing your spine concerns with Dr. Christopher Kleck MD. I have complete trust in Dr. Kleck and I strongly suggest you do as well.
About Dr. Christopher Kleck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
