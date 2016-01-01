Dr. Christopher Klem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Klem, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Klem, MD
Dr. Christopher Klem, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Klem works at
Dr. Klem's Office Locations
Queen's Head & Neck Institute1380 Lusitana St Ste 615, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-7215
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Klem, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klem works at
Dr. Klem has seen patients for Tongue Cancer and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.