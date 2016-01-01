Overview of Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, MD

Dr. Christopher Kliethermes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Detroit, MI.



Dr. Kliethermes works at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.