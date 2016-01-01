Dr. Christopher Kniese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kniese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kniese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kniese, MD
Dr. Christopher Kniese, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Kniese works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kniese's Office Locations
-
1
Iu Health Physicians Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine (illinois Street)11725 Illinois St Ste 465, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5840
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kniese?
About Dr. Christopher Kniese, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1962796102
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kniese accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kniese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kniese works at
Dr. Kniese has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kniese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kniese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kniese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.