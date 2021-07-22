Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoedler Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD
Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.
Metro Urology6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 999-6800
- 2 2945 Hazelwood St Ste 220, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 999-6800
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Knoedler is a very talented, very experienced Urologist who's easy to talk with and understand. In my opinion the time spent for a consult is time well spent.
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Dr. Knoedler Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knoedler Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoedler Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoedler Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoedler Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoedler Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoedler Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoedler Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoedler Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.