Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD

Urology
4.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Saint Paul, MN
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD

Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Knoedler Sr works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knoedler Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Urology
    6025 Lake Rd Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 999-6800
  2. 2
    2945 Hazelwood St Ste 220, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 999-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1386631539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Knoedler Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoedler Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knoedler Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knoedler Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knoedler Sr works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Knoedler Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Knoedler Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Removal and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knoedler Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoedler Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoedler Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoedler Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoedler Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

