Overview of Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD

Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Kobet works at SHMG Neurology & Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.