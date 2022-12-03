Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD
Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Kobet's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He gave us excellent ideas.
About Dr. Christopher Kobet, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati (GME)
- University of Cincinnati (COM)
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobet accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobet has seen patients for Migraine, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.