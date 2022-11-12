Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koebbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD
Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Koebbe works at
Dr. Koebbe's Office Locations
-
1
Premier NeuroSpine Institute508 S Habana Ave Ste 270, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (727) 382-5179
-
2
Premier NeuroSpine Institute5800 49th St N Ste S201, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 382-5191
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koebbe?
I had many interactions with Chris scheduling my surgery. She is a rock star dealing with insurance and rescheduling due the hurricane. Both Molly and Jaime are excellent in explaining and just are so caring. This is a great medical group.
About Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1538196548
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koebbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koebbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koebbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koebbe works at
Dr. Koebbe has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koebbe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Koebbe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koebbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koebbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koebbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.