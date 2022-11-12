Overview of Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD

Dr. Christopher Koebbe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Koebbe works at Premier NeuroSpine Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.