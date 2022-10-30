Overview of Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD

Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Koenig works at Blue Valley Surgical Associates in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.