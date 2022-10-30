Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD
Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Koenig's Office Locations
Blue Valley Surgical Associates LLC12850 Metcalf Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 661-9990
Kansas City Physician Partners12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 570, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 661-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best! He heard and saw my struggle and offered a solution. He is kind and generous. I am so grateful to be his patient!
About Dr. Christopher Koenig, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Baylor University
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenig has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.