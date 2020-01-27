See All Nephrologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD

Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Kolasa works at CHRISTOPHER KOLASA MD in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolasa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher Kolasa MD
    6 Auer Ct Ste C, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 254-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2020
    I have seen Dr Kolasa for 3 years and fined him to be caring and helpful,I would recommend highly.He takes time with you and answers all your questions he also has a great personality which makes him easy to talk to. I know if you go to him you will not be disappointed.
    John j scavone — Jan 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Kolasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1073680062
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kolasa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolasa works at CHRISTOPHER KOLASA MD in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kolasa’s profile.

    Dr. Kolasa has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolasa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

