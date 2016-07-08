Overview of Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD

Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Kontogianis works at Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Systemic Chondromalacia and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.