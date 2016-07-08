Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontogianis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD
Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kontogianis' Office Locations
Auburn Office711 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 586-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Southridge Office3730 Plaza Way Ste 6400, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 586-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, and to the point. Went to 3 Dr who could not diagnosis what the problem was with my so painful wrist. 5 min with Dr k he knew exactly the issue and the solution. Very quick to get the surgery preformed and my wrist is as good aa new. I trust in whatever Dr K tells me and would highly recommend him to family and friends in need of his specialty care.
About Dr. Christopher Kontogianis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED

