Overview of Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD

Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Kosarek works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.