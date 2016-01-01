Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD
Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kosarek's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD
- Urology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosarek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosarek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kosarek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kosarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosarek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.