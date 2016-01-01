See All Urologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD

Urology
1.7 (3)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD

Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Kosarek works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kosarek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)

STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD

    • Urology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1528445855
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kosarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosarek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosarek works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kosarek’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosarek. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosarek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

