Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD
Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Kovanda works at
Dr. Kovanda's Office Locations
-
1
Kovanda Aesthetic Surgery3033 Excelsior Blvd Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (612) 335-9032
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPartners
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovanda?
Dr. Kovanda is very kind and nice. He knows his work very well.
About Dr. Christopher Kovanda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861501082
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin
- Loyola University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovanda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovanda accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovanda works at
Dr. Kovanda speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.