Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD
Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School Of Med and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Kowalski Surgical Center1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 106, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-5131Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Great experience. I needed my ugly veins fixed for a long time. Dr. Kowalski made it easy to understand what he would do and how it would impact me. Dr. Kowalski is easy going but clearly very capable. Made me feel at ease and works fast! Great staff that works well together.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144218181
- Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Temple University School Of Med
- General Surgery
