See All General Surgeons in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School Of Med and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Kowalski works at Kowalski Surgical Center - Christopher Kowalski MD FACS in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Bothwell, MD
Dr. William Bothwell, MD
4.9 (99)
View Profile
Dr. Theodore Sullivan, MD
Dr. Theodore Sullivan, MD
4.6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Kolecki, MD
Dr. Robert Kolecki, MD
4.9 (30)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kowalski Surgical Center
    1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 106, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 757-5131
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Incisional Hernia
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Circulation Chevron Icon
Leg Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipodermatosclerosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hum Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Prudential
    • Self Pay
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?

    Nov 24, 2022
    Great experience. I needed my ugly veins fixed for a long time. Dr. Kowalski made it easy to understand what he would do and how it would impact me. Dr. Kowalski is easy going but clearly very capable. Made me feel at ease and works fast! Great staff that works well together.
    Janet — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kowalski to family and friends

    Dr. Kowalski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kowalski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144218181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski works at Kowalski Surgical Center - Christopher Kowalski MD FACS in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kowalski’s profile.

    Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.