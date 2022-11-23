Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Locations
ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 523-7513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
Good overall
About Dr. Christopher Kowalski, MD
- Audiology
- English
- 1154761898
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
