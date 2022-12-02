Dr. Christopher Kroner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kroner, MD
Dr. Christopher Kroner, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
UC Irvine Medical Center1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7002
Memorialcare Medical Group450 E Spring St Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had atrial fibrillation and Dr Kroner treated me for 2 years already
About Dr. Christopher Kroner, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY HARBOR UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Kroner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kroner accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroner speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.