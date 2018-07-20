Overview

Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Kroodsma works at Central Illinois Dermatology in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.