Dr. Kroodsma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Kroodsma works at
Locations
Central Illinois Dermatology5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 115, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-2903
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow, this doctor has a nice personality. He was straightforward in telling us what treatments he believes work and what ones don't work. He did not prescribe treatments that keep us coming back as other dermatologists have done. He was also open to our input. Not condescending at all.
About Dr. Christopher Kroodsma, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336230051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroodsma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroodsma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kroodsma has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kroodsma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroodsma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroodsma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kroodsma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kroodsma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.