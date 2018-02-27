Overview of Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD

Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.