Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD
Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kruger's Office Locations
- 1 2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-8410
-
2
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruger?
Dr. Kruger has performed cataract surgery on both of my eyes and both of my wife's eyes. No trouble in any surgery. His approach is conservative and seems to shy away from risky treatments that can have negative results even if the patient wants it. He is a safe bet for necessary care. While no doctor is absolutely perfect, Dr. Kruger has never disappointed me in the many years I've been his patient.
About Dr. Christopher Kruger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205815453
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kruger speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.