Overview

Dr. Christopher Kruse, MD is a Dermatologist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Kruse works at Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Red Bank, NJ with other offices in Tinton Falls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.