Overview

Dr. Christopher Kuhlman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They completed their residency with Hinsdale Hospital



Dr. Kuhlman works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge Family Medicine in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.