Dr. Christopher Kulisek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulisek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kulisek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kulisek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Kulisek works at
Locations
-
1
West Knoxville Gastroenterology10810 Parkside Dr Ste G15, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-7444
- 2 10800 Parkside Dr Ste 330, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-7444
-
3
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-7444
-
4
Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center900 E Oak Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 218-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulisek?
Dr Kulisek is the total package as a GI doctor. His staff is excellent, providing friendly and professional service. Dr Kulisek has been providing outstanding care for my fatty liver, esophageal problems, swallowing issues as well as routine colonoscopies for nearly four years. He’s everything you would want in a GI doctor. Definitely five stars +++!
About Dr. Christopher Kulisek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902093537
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulisek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulisek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulisek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulisek works at
Dr. Kulisek has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulisek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulisek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulisek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulisek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulisek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.