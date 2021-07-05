Dr. Christopher Kuzniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kuzniak, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kuzniak, MD
Dr. Christopher Kuzniak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Kuzniak works at
Dr. Kuzniak's Office Locations
Gwinnett Surgical Associates95 Collier Rd NW Ste 6015, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-5959
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuzniak specializes in hernias. If you have a hernia, you should have him do your surgery. Hernia surgery failure rates are as high as 10%, but Dr Kuzniak's failure rate is 1 %. He is a hernia expert. I had another surgeon do my first inguinal hernia repair, and 2 years later it failed. Dr. Kuzniak repaired the failed surgery and then corrected 2 other small herniaa one inguinal and one umbilical. The operation was a complete success. His staff are also hernia experts and their expertise makes the whole process much easier for the patient.
About Dr. Christopher Kuzniak, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuzniak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuzniak works at
Dr. Kuzniak has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuzniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.