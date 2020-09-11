Dr. Christopher Kweon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kweon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kweon, MD
Dr. Christopher Kweon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Absolutely! My daughter's ACL replacement went off without a hitch and Dr. Kweon is just such a likeable guy. Smart and kind! The best type of doctor. I would highly recommend.
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1255594834
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kweon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kweon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kweon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kweon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kweon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kweon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kweon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kweon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.