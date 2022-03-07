Overview of Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD

Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Kwoh works at Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.