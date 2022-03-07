Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD
Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Kwoh's Office Locations
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1415 La Concha Ln, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 766-1455
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He cares about all of his patients. He continues to educate himself with the latest discoveries. I have been with him over 10 years.
About Dr. Christopher Kwoh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1962427534
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwoh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwoh has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwoh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.