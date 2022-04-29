See All Vascular Surgeons in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Wellesley, MA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD

Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Kwolek works at The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kwolek's Office Locations

    The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley
    981 Worcester St Ste 2A, Wellesley, MA 02482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 304-8838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Suffering from PAD, I quickly lost my ability to walk more than a few steps. An initial consult at a big Boston hospital left me feeling overwhelmed, apprehensive, and generally discouraged. Nothing against the ppl I met, they were kind, but the appt. was rushed and I felt I was nothing more than "yet another patient" in an endless line. My best description of the experience was factory medical care. Requesting a second "opinion" I was advised to contact Vascular Care Group and was given an appt. with Dr. Kwolek. I left my appointment confident and hopeful in his proposed treatment. His comforting nature and confidence is infectious. Those same traits were ever present during my procedure. You can see & hear it in the interactions with his staff; the praise given, their opinions and observations valued. They are a team of professionals; not just a Dr. and his "helpers". Dr. Kwolek is the embodiment of what we all seek in medical care. Compassion, kindness, and a provider of hope.
    Tom M — Apr 29, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1689665309
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ariz Heart Inst|Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • New Eng Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Internship
    • New Eng Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Kwolek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwolek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwolek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwolek works at The Vascular Care Group - Newton-Wellesley in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kwolek’s profile.

    Dr. Kwolek has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwolek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwolek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwolek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

