Dr. Christopher Kye, MD
Dr. Christopher Kye, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Northwestern U. Honors Program In Medical Education.
C. Kye, M.D., P.A.900 NW 17th Ave Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 833-2999
I am so grateful for Dr. Kye. My son had been struggling for years. Previous psychiatrists and therapists had been unable to help him and he had gotten to a point where he was refusing treatment, refusing to attend school, and refusing to leave our home. Dr Kye drove to our home to meet with him. He determined he needed to be Baker Acted and since that time my son has been a new person. He has been seeing Dr. Kye, attending school regularly, has a job, and attends social events. Thank you!
- Univ Of Pitts Med Ctr-Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr-General Psychiatry
- Northwestern U. Honors Program In Medical Education
- Northwestern U. Honors Program In Medical Education (Hpme)
Dr. Kye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Kye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kye.
