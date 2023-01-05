Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laganke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD
Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Center South and North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Laganke works at
Dr. Laganke's Office Locations
-
1
North Central Neurology Associates PC1809 KRESS ST, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (256) 739-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laganke?
I've been his patient for over ten years and drive five hours to see him. He is knowledgeable about my condition (multiple sclerosis) and an advocate for patient therapies. Most importantly, he listens and takes time with patients, and his bedside manner is immaculate. I always leave appointments feeling better and hopeful.
About Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811931546
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laganke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laganke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laganke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laganke works at
Dr. Laganke has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laganke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Laganke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laganke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laganke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laganke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.