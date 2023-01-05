Overview of Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD

Dr. Christopher Laganke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, Marshall Medical Center South and North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Laganke works at North Central Neurology Associates in Cullman, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.