Dr. Christopher Lagraize, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Lagraize works at Our Lady Of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.