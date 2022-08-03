Overview of Dr. Christopher Lai, MD

Dr. Christopher Lai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brawley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Lai works at CHRISTOPHER C LAI MD in Brawley, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.