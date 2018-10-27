Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD
Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen's Office Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larsen is a leader in the treatment of sleep apnea with the Inspire device. His excellence as a surgeon made my experience smooth and uncomplicated. I am totally comfortable referring my friends and family and I'm so thankful for what he has done for me!
About Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841232840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Sleep Apnea and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
