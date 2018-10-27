Overview of Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD

Dr. Christopher Larsen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Larsen works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Sleep Apnea and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.