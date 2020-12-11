Dr. Christopher Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (952) 456-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have to drive 23 miles to get to see Dr.Larson and I would drive 10 times that many miles to get to him to get my knees injected. I lived in Illinois most of my life, was a cement finisher for 28 years so I've been getting injections for a number of years. In all of my experiences, I have NEVER FOUND A DOCTOR to inject my knees as painless as Dr.Larson! He is absolutely the BEST!
About Dr. Christopher Larson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Sports Medicine At The Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center
- University Of North Carolina
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
