Dr. Christopher Latanich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Latanich, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Latanich works at
Locations
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have the highest degree of respect for Dr. Latanich as an extremely knowledgeable and an amazingly capable doctor with a quiet confident demeanor and a kind and patient bedside manner. I was referred to him for a ventricular ablation procedure. Just before the procedure my PVC’s stopped. We couldn’t go forward with the procedure unless the PVC’s were present. I was heartbroken and discouraged, but Dr. Latanich was not ready to throw in the towel just yet. He tried a few tricks to initiate the PVC’s to start again, so we could go forward with the procedure. He did not give up on me! They finally came back. . . and with a vengeance. We went into surgery and I came out fixed! Thank you, Dr. Latanich! I am so thankful it was you in my corner! You are the very best! I would highly recommend him to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Christopher Latanich, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1336434778
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latanich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latanich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Latanich.
Dr. Latanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Latanich works at
Dr. Latanich has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Arrhythmias, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Latanich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latanich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.