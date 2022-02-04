Dr. Christopher Lebrun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebrun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lebrun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Lebrun, MD
Dr. Christopher Lebrun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Lebrun works at
Dr. Lebrun's Office Locations
Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine2 Celeste Dr, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 255-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
JUNE 2014 ,I WAS HIT BY A CAR & TAKEN TO UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND SHOCK TRAUMA. FRACTURED MY TIBULIA , FIBULIA , TORE MY ACL & MCL.... ALL I CAN REMEMBER WAS WAKING UP IN A HOSPITAL & DR LEBRUN WAS STANDING OVER TOP OF ME TO TELL ME WHERE I WAS & WHAT HAPPENED & THAT HE WANTED TO CHECK MY LEGS SINCE MY MOTHER GAVE CONSENT TO OPERATE.MY EXPIERENCE WITH DR LEBRUN IN PATIENT AND OUTPATIENT EXPIRENCE WAS AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Christopher Lebrun, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebrun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebrun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebrun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebrun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebrun.
